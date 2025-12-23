Edo: Okpebholo Signs N939bn 2026 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N939 billion into law, following its passage by the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).

Assenting to the bill, tagged the “Budget of Hope and Growth”, at the Edo State Government House in Benin City, Governor Okpebholo said the budget is designed to propel Edo State to greater heights.

“Let me thank members of the Edo State House of Assembly and the Speaker for their proactive approach to this budget. I believe this Budget of Hope and Growth will move Edo State to a greater height,” he stated.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, who led other members of EDHA to the signing ceremony, praised the governor for his developmental strides, noting that his administration has transformed the state through judicious use of resources.

Agbebaku highlighted key sectors benefiting from the budget, including agriculture and public works, stressing that infrastructure and food security are critical for citizens’ well-being.

He also commended landmark projects like Edo State’s first and second flyover bridges.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill allocates ₦637 billion (68%) for capital expenditure and ₦302 billion (32%) for recurrent expenditure.

Governor Okpebholo presented the N939 billion budget to the House of Assembly last week before its approval.