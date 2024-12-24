Edo: Ohordua Community Celebrates As LGA Delivers Modern Maternity Home

Share

Members of Ohordua Community in Esan Sounth Local Government Area of Edo State are jubilant over the completion of the remodelled Maternity Home, based at Eguare, by the council chairman, Louis Imhandegbelo.

Expressing happiness at the development, some of the community members described the development as the fulfillment of promises, noting that the reconstruction of the medical facility has brought great relief to them, because pregnant women have had to travel to other communities to seek medical care because of the dilapidated nature of the old maternity home, which was built a very long time ago.

Announcing the completion of the facility, Hon. Imhandegbelo, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ehibhiator Manzear Ebosetale, said, “The Ohordua Maternity Centre, a vital healthcare facility in Esan South-East Local Government Area, has been transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art maternal care center under the visionary leadership.

“This milestone project, now ready for commissioning, reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare services and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

“Outfitted with cutting-edge medical infrastructure, the newly constructed maternity center is designed to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable maternal and neonatal care.

This initiative ensures that expectant mothers and their newborns receive comprehensive support in a safe and dignified environment.

The commissioning of this facility marks a significant advancement in the local government’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services.

“Previously, the old Ohordua Maternity Centre was in a deplorable condition, with a crumbling structure and inadequate resources. These challenges forced many expectant mothers to seek care in private homes or endure unsafe delivery conditions.

“The construction of this new facility, supported by images showcasing its modern design and advanced facilities, stands as a testament to the dedication and progressive leadership of Hon. Imhandegbelo’s administration.

“In addition to this accomplishment, the administration continues to implement numerous developmental projects across Esan South-East, aimed at improving the overall wellbeing of residents.

This forward-looking approach reaffirms the administration’s commitment to creating a healthier, place more prosperous community for all,” he said.

Speaking on the behalf of Ohordua community, chairman of the Medical Committee of the Association of Ohordua Sons and Daughters (AOSAD), Prof Ehigha Enabudoso, described the development as commendable.

He added; “The medical committee of AOSAD congratulates Ohordua for this. The onus is now on us to put it to use. We appreciate the chairman and council for completing this.

Share

Please follow and like us: