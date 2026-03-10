Edo: Officers, Residents Injured As Police, Community Trade Blames Over Clash

The Edo State Police Command and leaders of Ogbeson Community, Ovia North East Local Government Area have traded blames over attack that led to several police operatives hospitalised.

Some members of Ogbeson Community also sustained gunshot injuries in the neck, leg and other parts of the body. The incident happened on Saturday when members of Ogbeson Community gathered at the Oguedion (Elders council) to celebrate.

Spokesman for the Edo Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said some policemen were in the community over a petition when youths of Ogbeson opened fire on them. She said the policemen were asked to investigate lingering communal clash in the area.

According to her, “Some officers were detailed to investigate the communal crisis. They went to invite leaders of the community who were in the town hall and they didn’t care to listen to the policemen. The policemen tried to state their mission but the youths did not listen.

They were able to arrest seven of them and recover some arms.” But youths and elders of the community denied attacking policemen. They said the policemen were led by vigilante and members of the Iguoshodin, a community they had been battling over autonomous status.

Hon Best Ugbosisi said he escaped being shot because he left the Oguedion moments before the attack. He said, “I got a call that policemen, vigilantes and members of Iguoshodin Community invaded our Oguedion where we were celebrating.