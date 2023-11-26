Edo: Obaseki Woos Chinese Investors

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has urged investors to leverage the opportunities provided by his administration’s business-friendly environment to trade and invest in the new frontiers and expand their businesses in the State.

Governor Obaseki who stated this as he continued his foreign investment drive in Fuzhou, China, said the State is packed with numerous opportunities for investors in the energy and petrochemical sector.

The Governor, on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Global Chambers of Commerce and Associations Conference, held an Economic Summit, to woo more investors to Edo State in line with the government’s vision to drive economic growth and sustainability.

Fuzhou is the largest city in Fujian Province where, coincidentally, the majority of the Chinese companies operating in Edo State are headquartered.

The summit had over 180 foreign investors in attendance.

The governor at the forum showcased the impactful reforms and programmes implemented by his administration over the past seven years to attract and retain investments.

He noted that the reforms and programmes have impacted the civil and public service, education, healthcare, infrastructure, transport, agriculture, technology, and social welfare sectors of the State’s economy, placing the State as a frontier State for economic expansion.

According to him, “These initiatives encompass streamlining bureaucracy, implementing business-friendly policies, ensuring the availability of raw materials and energy, and fostering the development of the skilled workforce necessary for these enterprises.”

Obaseki noted that Edo State has a fast-growing reputation as the energy and petrochemical hub of Nigeria which is a big attraction to potential Chinese investors with prospects of affordable gas exploration, urging the investors to take advantage of the business-friendly environment and other incentives provided by his administration to invest in new frontiers and expand their businesses in the State.

The session concluded with an interactive Question and Answer segment, during which potential investors posed questions to the governor and his delegation regarding the procedures for investing in Edo.