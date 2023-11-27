Edo: Obaseki Projects N70bn IGR In 2024

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed optimism that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) will surpass N70 billion by 2024.
Speaking to journalists in Benin over the weekend, the governor highlighted the consistent increase in the state’s monthly IGR collection since 2016, attributing it to deliberate investments aimed at bolstering the local economy.
Governor Obaseki while outlining the anticipated IGR growth over the years, emphasized the state’s commitment to leveraging its competitive advantage and exploring prospects in technology, culture, manufacturing, and agriculture, among other key sectors.
READ ALSO:
- Dangote: We’ve Secured License To Refine 300,000 Barrels Of Nigerian Crude Per Day
- Edo State Gains Strong S Support For Heritage Policy
- Edo State Varsity matriculates 593, Inducts first post graduate students
He stated, “Over the past seven years, we have strategically focused on the economy and laid down frameworks to ignite an economic revolution in Edo State. Our aim was to attract private investors to Edo by capitalizing on our competitive edges. We envisioned the government as a facilitator to stimulate and catalyze business opportunities in the state.
Since 2016, our monthly IGR collection has shown consistent growth as a result of targeted investments in bolstering our local economy. Our partnerships and prevalent MOUs have positioned Edo on the trajectory of financial sustainability.
Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba. Click here
Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba. Click here
Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba. Click here
On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here
“The government now operates more efficiently, and we are witnessing the fruits of our labor in terms of revenue growth. Between 2016 and 2023, we have achieved significant strides in IGR for the state, and next year, we anticipate an IGR over N70 billion.
“Initiatives such as the Gelegele Seaport and Enterprise Park, among others, will further impact the state’s Internally Generated Revenue in the years to come.”
Discussing other sectors of the state’s economy, Obaseki pointed out, “We have made substantial progress in the agricultural sector with cassava and ethanol, as well as oil palm.
“We have collaborated with partners to bolster the retail space in Edo State, and hopefully, by the year-end, we will unveil approximately 60 shops at the Benin Mall, offering diverse facilities.