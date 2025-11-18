Edo: Oba Market Women Protest Planned Eviction Over Renovation Of Fire-Ravaged Section

Chaos erupted on Tuesday morning at the ever-busy Oba Ovonramwen Square, popularly known as Ring Road, in Benin City, Edo State, as market women from Oba Market staged a protest against an eviction notice issued by the state government ahead of planned renovation work on the fire-ravaged section of the market.

The women blocked the major road, causing heavy traffic gridlock and forcing vehicles to divert to adjoining streets. The protest later moved to the Edo State House of Assembly, where the women sought government intervention.

Oba Market was among five markets gutted by fire following the 2020 governorship election in Edo State. The immediate past governor, Godwin Obaseki, had pledged to rebuild the affected markets, but the promise was not fulfilled, leaving the burnt sections to deteriorate into waste dumps. However, Governor Monday Okpebholo, during a recent visit to the market, vowed to rebuild the damaged areas.

Following his visit, market women were issued a two-month notice, expiring at the end of January, to vacate the premises for renovation to commence.

Speaking during the protest, Mrs. Florence Eweka expressed shock at the sudden directive for all traders to leave. She said, “The problem is that they want to rebuild the gutted part of the market near Bob Izua Park. They have started work, but suddenly announced that all market women must leave. Where do you want us to go? There should be a plan for relocation before sending us out. The Ekiosa Market being rebuilt is not yet complete, and others are stranded. Where do they want us to go?”

Another trader, Mrs. Mary Okosun, who operates four shops with six employees, also questioned where she would relocate. “I have four shops in the market and six workers. Where do you expect me to move my goods? How do you expect us to survive? They are asking us to leave by the end of January, but no provisions have been made. Those in other markets are stranded; where are we supposed to go?” she said.

Addressing the protesters, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, appealed for calm and assured the women that their concerns would be conveyed to Governor Okpebholo. He emphasized that the governor’s intention was to rebuild the market for the benefit of the traders.

“We are your representatives, and any problem brought to us will be addressed. Governor Okpebholo meant well for your market. The areas gutted by fire have deteriorated and need renovation.

We will relay your concerns: the burnt section will be rebuilt first, then you can move back in, followed by the renovation of the other parts. The governor wants a better market for all of you,” he said.