Edo NUJ Gives APC 7-Day Ultimatum To Replace Damaged Tools, Pay Hospital Bills Over Attack

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council has given a 7-day ultimatum to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to replace the working tools of Journalists damaged during an attack on them at the Lurshiville Hotel, GRA, Benin City, venue of the collation of results for Saturday February 17, 2024 parallel primaries of the party ahead of the September 22, 2024 governorship election in the state.

At a press conference held on Sunday at the union’s Press Centre in Benin City, the union leadership also urged the APC to offset the medical bills of Journalists who sustained injuries during the attack and also tender an unreserved apology to the union for what was considered unprovoked attacks.

Failure which, the union resolved to declare a media war against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the union, Comrade Festus Alenkhe who addressed the Press conference said that the APC should also write an undertaken that members of the party will be civil while relating with journalists who are doing their legitimate duty.

He condemned the attack on the journalists, describing it as barbaric and insensitive in a democratic society.

While urging the Police and other security agencies to provide adequate security for journalists in the course of performing their official duties, Alenkhe disclosed the readiness of Journalists to work with whoever emerges as the candidate of the party ahead of the September governorship election.