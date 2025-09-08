Edo: NSCDC Vows To Fish Out Killers Of Slain Officers

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has pledged to apprehend those responsible for the brutal killing of eight of its operatives in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area.

The personnel were reportedly ambushed by suspected kidnappers while escorting Chinese expatriates from the BUA Cement factory site.

The deadly attack occurred late Friday night, around 10 p.m., as the NSCDC team was returning from providing security cover at the cement site. In the course of the ambush, one of the five Chinese nationals being guarded was abducted by the armed assailants.

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State NSCDC Command, Efosa Ogbebor, said a full-scale investigation was underway and that the Corps’ national headquarters had taken charge of the case, including arrangements for the burial of the slain officers and support for their families.

According to Ogbebor, “The National Headquarters has taken over the issue, investigation is still ongoing, and our men are still out there combing the forests because those men must be brought to book, they must be brought to book.

“The Corps is not taking it lightly in any way. Those persons who did that must and will be brought to book. There is no hiding place for them. We are doing the combing in collaboration with other security agencies.”

He also noted that communication had been established with the families of the deceased officers through the Corps Headquarters, which is also overseeing their welfare and the necessary support systems during this period of loss.

On the situation regarding the abducted expatriate, Ogbebor disclosed that there are no connections yet, but insisted he will be rescued.