Edo: NSCDC Urges Joint Effort To Safeguard National Infrastructure

The Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Agun Gbenga, has called on stakeholders across various sectors to unite in the protection of Nigeria’s critical national assets and infrastructure.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Stakeholders Meeting on the Collaborative Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) held in Benin City, Gbenga emphasised that safeguarding these essential facilities requires coordinated action, innovation, and unwavering commitment.

The event was convened by the NSCDC Edo State Command and brought together representatives of sister security agencies, telecommunications firms, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and community leaders.

Gbenga described the theme of the gathering as both timely and necessary, highlighting that the nation’s development and prosperity rely on the seamless functioning of key infrastructure, including power stations, transportation systems, communication networks, and water facilities.

“Our nation’s progress and prosperity depend heavily on the uninterrupted operation of these vital systems, from power plants to transportation networks, communication systems to water treatment facilities,” he stated.

While acknowledging the significance of these assets, the commandant also pointed out that they remain vulnerable to both internal and external threats.

“These assets are not without risk, threats, both internal and external,” Gbenga warned. “It is our duty as guardians of these assets to stay ahead of these threats and ensure the continuity of our nation’s essential services.”

He further cautioned against rising threats such as cyber attacks, terrorism, sabotage, and other forms of malicious activity, describing them as major challenges to the stability and security of critical infrastructure. However, he expressed optimism that through a unified approach, these threats could be effectively mitigated.

“Cyber attacks, terrorism, sabotage, and other malicious activities pose significant challenges to the security and resilience of our critical infrastructure,” Gbenga said. “Our collective efforts will yield significant benefits for our great state.”

Also speaking at the event, DCC Sule Muhammad, Head of the CNAI Department at the NSCDC Edo State Command, stressed the importance of consistent monitoring and surveillance to ensure the safety and integrity of national assets.

Adding his voice, retired Lieutenant Colonel David Aghedo, who serves as Chief Security Officer at the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), decried the prevalence of vandalism affecting the power sector. He revealed that contrary to popular belief, those responsible for such acts are often educated individuals, not the so-called “common man.”

“Vandalism is the most common threat to our operations,” Aghedo lamented. “People who carry out this act of vandalism are enlightened and well-read ones, and not the common man.”

Engineer Matthew Ariyibi, Assistant General Manager of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Benin Region, also spoke on the threats posed by scavengers to power infrastructure. He issued a stern warning against illegal constructions around transmission towers.

“The activities of scavengers pose threats to our operations,” Ariyibi noted. “Don’t erect any shop under our towers, it is for our own safety.”

The stakeholders meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all participants to work together in protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure and ensuring national development remains uninterrupted.