Edo NSCDC Commandant Slumps, Dies At Event In Benin

The Commandant of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Gbenga Agun, yesterday reportedly slumped and died at an event in Benin City. It was learnt that the commandant died at an event organised by the International Association of World Peace Advocates shortly after delivering his keynote address.

Agun was said to have been rushed to the Military Hospital at Airport Road, Benin City, for medical attention, but was, however, pronounced dead on arrival. The Edo State NSCDC Command and the national headquarters of the agency are yet to comment on the development.