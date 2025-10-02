Edo NSCDC Commandant, Gbenga Agun, Dies In Benin

The Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gbenga Agun, has reportedly slumped and died in Benin City.

Agun was said to have collapsed shortly after delivering his goodwill message at an event organised by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, off Airport Road, Benin City, where he was one of the awardees.

Efforts to revive him at the venue proved abortive before he was rushed to the Military Base Hospital in Benin, where doctors certified him dead on arrival.