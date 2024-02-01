Edo North Political Stakeholders Berate BNC On Allegation Against N’Delta Minister

…says allegation baseless

Some politicians from the Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State have described as baseless and unfounded, allegations made by the Benin National Congress (BNC) against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh.

The BNC had insinuated that the Edo South Senatorial district was being sidelined or discriminated against in terms of political appointments and projects alproject in favor of the North because the Honorable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh and the state leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Distinguished Senator Adams Oshiomhole are both from the

same ethnic group in Edo North.

However, in a strongly worded press statement signed by some Edo North Stakeholders comprising Hon. Godwin Eshieshi, Alhaji Musa Suleiman, and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere insisted that the Niger Delta Minister is a fair and just leader, noting that the allegations against him were false as the Minister had not made any appointments since his assumption of office.

“Ordinarily, one would have turned a blind eye to these allegations, but as a result of the respect we have for the Royal father and the good people of Edo South, it is pertinent to set the records straight. Since the Honorable Minister of Niger Delta assumed office, no appointment has been made in the ministry.

“The Honorable Minister toured the region to consult with the stakeholders of the region, an inspection of projects, and also to have first-hand knowledge of abandoned, ongoing, and completed projects.

“The tour of the region has availed the Honorable minister the opportunity to interact with the critical stakeholders of the region and also carry out the needs assessment of the region which has enabled him to present his budget to the National Assembly.

“On the national scene, the Benin National Congress, BNC, need not be reminded that political appointments are based on the performance or patronage of the political party in each region.

“We are aware of the shenanigan and the anti-party activities that played out in the last general elections which resulted in the senatorial district losing the senatorial seat and the presidential election to another political party in the state.

“It’s never heard of that failure is rewarded. Therefore, expecting to get the same or

more political appointments like Edo North which in any case is not true, will amount to reaping where one did not sow” the statement read in parts.

The statement warned that the accusations of playing an ethnic card leveled against the Honorable Minister, Engr. Abubakar Momoh and the Distinguished Senator Adams Oshiomhole were akin to giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

The Edo North Stakeholders therefore, urged all Edolites to eschew ethnic bitterness and join hands with the Honorable Minister, Abubakar Momoh, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole to move the state in particular and the Niger Delta region in general forward.