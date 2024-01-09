Edo North PDP Leaders Meeting Null, Void Without My Input – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said that a meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Edo North held at the instance of Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, a former deputy governor, is a slight on his person and office as a sitting Deputy Governor of the state.

He said the meeting was null and void and of no effect.

Shaibu made this known while addressing a crowd of supporters in his country home, Jattu, Etsako West Local Government, shortly after the Auchi Day Annual Celebration.

He said “Information reaching me says that Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, an elder of our party, called a meeting of PDP leaders in the six local governments of Edo North in his country home, Fugar, Etsako Central local government and pressurized them to endorse one of the aspirants for the forthcoming governorship primary election in the state.

“To me, that meeting was not held, because, by virtue of my office as Deputy Governor, I remain the leader of the PDP in Edo North and Deputy Leader of the party in the state. Any meeting held in the Senatorial Zone without my knowledge is deemed null and void.

“I respect Chief Mike Oghiadomhe as my elder and as my predecessor in office. Any meeting held in Edo North without my knowledge or input remains null and void.”

“Chief Oghiadomhe could not allow such a thing to happen when he was in office as Deputy Governor and as a leader of Edo North. PDP is a party of a structure and hierarchy well defined in its Constitution. I plead with all of you to remain calm and not be provoked by this action because after the primaries, we need to come together as members of the PDP, so, we will need everybody to win the main election in September.

“Chief Oghiadomhe is trying to provoke us but we will remain calm because this project is not about Philip Shaibu, it is God’s own project. You all saw what happened at the Otaru’s palace today. It was very clear that God has a hand in this project.”

Recall that in the said meeting which had some leaders of the PDP in the area including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, RT. Hon Blessing Agbebaku, Sen Yisa Braimoh, Rt. Hon.Johnson Agbolagba and others, the attendees unanimously adopted Asue Ighodalo as their preferred candidate for the PDP.