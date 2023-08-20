Edo NMA Suspends Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Secretary

…They acted on preconceived script says embattled Chairman

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State Branch on Thursday suspended the state Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, Deputy Chairman, Dr Okwara Benson and Secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the trio were suspended during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 17.

Their suspension was contained in a communique issued at the Business Session of the 2023 Edo NMA Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference (AGM/SC) held at the Doctors House in Benin City, Edo state.

The communique signed by Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun, Ag Chairman, Edo NMA and Dr Emeka Okoh PR0, Edo NMA read in part, “The AGM voted to suspend the trio of Chairman, Deputy Chairman, and Secretary, for refusing to carry out their constitutional duties as demanded by the AGM.

“A secret ballot was held, and 120 members voted to suspend the Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, Deputy Chairman, Dr Benson Okwara, and Secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila; 3 voted against and 3 abstained.

The meeting continued with the adjusted and adopted agenda, and the following resolutions were reached

“The Deputy Secretary, Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun should assume office as Ag Chairman, NMA Edo State with immediate effect as prescribed by the Edo NMA R&R and the suspended officers should hand over the association properties in their possession to the Ag Chairman within 48 hours of this meeting

“Members took cognizance of the fact that all the committees of the association were constituted at a fraudulent and illegal State Executive Council (SEC) meeting where a quorum was not formed and the attendance list was doctored. Therefore, the AGM resolved to dissolve all the committees.”

” The financial report was prepared by the Suspended Chairman with little or no input from the financial secretary. There were several inconsistencies in the financial report with a total expenditure of fifty-four million, eight hundred and forty-seven thousand and sixty-seven naira, forty-eight kobo (N54,847,067.48) spent under one year without any tangible project and no auditing. The AGM, therefore, resolved to step down the financial report.

“The AGM expressed its displeasure with the failure of the suspended Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, for failing to solidarize with ARD members in Edo State during the NARD industrial action. The Ag Chairman assured the AGM that going forward, Edo NMA will support all her members including the ARD. ”

But reacting through a statement titled “Impersonation of the Office of Chairman and Secretary of Edo NMA” and signed by, Dr Imoisili Udoka and Dr. Otoikhila Collins, the embattled NMA Chairman and Secretary respectively, accused some members including officers of the Edo NMA of acting a preconceived script with a view to causing chaos and pandemonium in the Association.

“Most galling and disrespectful action by these persons is the impersonation of my office and that of my Secretary by the Deputy Secretary and the PRO, who have been going about falsely parading themselves as Acting Chairman and Acting Secretary with intent to deceive the doctors in Edo state. “Imoisili said.