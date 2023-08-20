Edo NMA Crisis: Those Who Suspended Me Burgled My Office, Carted Away Documents, Money – Imoisili

The embattled Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State Branch, Dr Udoka Imoisili has denied that she was suspended by the AGM on Thursday 17th August 2023

Addressing the press conference on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State, Imoisili said what happened was that some disgruntled members of the Association recklessly disrupted the business session of the AGM, attacked a media person covering the event and later burgled her office and carted away documents, cash and other valuables.

Recall that a communique signed by Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun, who is said to be the Acting Chairman, Edo NMA and Dr Emeka Okoh

PR0, said the AGM has suspended Dr Udoka Imosili and two other principal officers.

The communique said, “A secret ballot was held, and 120 members voted to suspend the Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, Deputy Chairman, Dr Benson Okwara, and Secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila; 3 voted against and 3 abstained.”

But according to Dr Imosili, “It is no longer news that during the Business Session of the AGM on Thursday 17th August 2023 some members of the Association with reckless abandon violently disrupted our meeting and assaulted the media person who was commissioned to live stream the meeting, who had to go for medical care for injuries sustained.

“Another member Dr Samuel Omolua was verbally assaulting me and was advancing towards me to attack me but was held back.

when I sensed that the venue of this meeting was no longer safe I called for a recess as enshrined in Edo NMA rules and regulations.

“Unfortunately some misguided elements led by past Edo NMA chairman (Dr Harrison Omokhua) and a past chairman (Dr Osaigbovo Emmanuel) decided to illegally gather with some few conspirators and foster on themselves a purported and unconstitutional office of a so-called acting chairman in the person of Dr. lluobe inegbenosun and an acting secretary in the person of Dr Emeka Okoh who have been shamelessly impersonating the offices of the chairman and the secretary.

“They have also gone ahead to disseminate falsehood against my person through their collaborators having paid their way through.

“These individuals burgled my office and carted away vital documents including all chequebooks of the association, letterhead papers, laptop, receipts, cash, documents which are evidence of their financial misdeeds, and other items yet to be identified.

“These two officers have been using the Association’s letterheads which were apparently stolen from my office at the Secretariat to write fraudulent letters. These illegal elements think that I am a woman, a weakling and can be overwhelmed, but I am a courageous noble leader, I will assert my authority as the legal chairman of Edo State.

“The AGM is still on recess and no illegality perpetuated by some disgruntled elements will be tolerated.

The general public and all affiliates of Edo NMA are advised not to have any dealings with them.

The image of doctors before the general public must be redeemed, we condemn the acts of these individuals, doctors are still the noblest of all.” She said.