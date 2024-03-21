Edo NLC Pickets State LP Secretariat, Says Abure Runs Party As Personal Business

…NLC has abandoned its responsibility to Nigerian workers – Labour Party

The Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday picketed the Labour Party (LP) secretariat at Ogbelaka Street, Off Sakponba Road, Benin City over alleged financial rascality and contempt of the NLC by the National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure.

Comrade Suleiman Abubakar, the State Vice Chairman, NLC, while picketing the state LP secretariat said their reason for picketing the secretariat was because Abure is running the party like his personal business.

Recall that a circular signed by Comrades Titus Amba and Chris Uyot, Chairperson and Secretary of the NLC Political Commission respectively and dated March 19, 2024 directed that all Labour Party state secretariats be picketed by the state council of the NLC.

The circular reads, “We bring you fraternal greetings from the Nigeria Labour Congress. Sequel to a meeting of the NLC National Political Commission and the leadership of the NLC State Councils and State Political Committees which took place virtually on the 19th of March 2024, it was resolved as follows:

“That given the intransigence of the National Chairman of the Labour Party to unilaterally hold a National Convention of the Labour Party, financial rascality and contempt for the leadership of the NLC, the NLC State Councils and State Political Committees should mobilize workers to picket all the State Secretariats of the Labour Party, scheduled for Wednesday, 20th March 2024.

“In view of the soon-to-be-held all-inclusive national convention of the Labour Party, the NLC State Councils and the NLC Political Committees should immediately embark on a statewide mobilisation of workers to join the NLC Political Commission and the Labour Party.

” The NLC State Council and State Political Committees should work with our civil society allies, students, traders and professionals to ensure that the picketing and mobilisation is successfully executed.” The circular concluded.

Comrade Suleiman Abubakar argued that the Labour Party belong to the NLC and therefore NLC should be carried along in every decision and warned that the NLC will not allow Julius Abure to impose any candidate on them as the national chairman.

“We were directed across the 36 states of the federation to picket the Labour Party offices across the states. We ought to have done the picketing on Wednesday as directed by the political commission of NLC, but because we were unable to mobilize our members.

“The reason is that the National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure is running the party like his personal property. Everybody should be carried along. He has announced the national convention and wants to hand-pick and impose a candidate on us. This is not the time to hand-pick and impose on anybody.

“The way forward is for him to go to the national and resolve his difference with the national. He must learn to play by the rules of the game. We are not being sponsored, nobody is sponsoring us.” He said.

Reacting, the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party in Edo State, Comrade Sam Uropka said the NLC has abandoned its primary responsibility to Nigerian workers and is chasing shadows, while workers are dying of hunger and other challenges facing Nigerian workers.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has left their primary responsibility. They are supposed to be fighting for the interest of workers for a better living. They have left all these things and they are fighting a political party that is not in government. Workers are suffering. Look at the current minimum wage, and the cost of food stuff. Today a lot of persons cannot pay for transport to their places of work. The NLC is not looking into that, but they are fighting political party.

How many of them are card-carrying members of the Labour Party? For you to query what is happening in a political party, you must be a card-carrying member and also discharge your financial responsibility to the party. Many of them are in PDP, others are in APC. So, why are they concerned with the events in the Labour Party,” he said.