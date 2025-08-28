Edo NLC Crisis: ‘I’m In Charge,’ Faction Chairman Egwuaghide Declares

The factional Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, Comrade Bernard Joman Egwuaghide, on Thursday insisted that he remains the authentic leader of the union in the state.

New Telegraph reports that despite resistance from the Edo State House of Assembly and the heavy deployment of security personnel, which necessitated a last-minute change of venue, the NLC inaugurated Professor Monday Igbafen as the new Caretaker Committee Chairman to oversee its affairs in the state.

The faction led by Egwuaghide enjoys the backing of the Edo State government, while the national leadership of the NLC supports Igbafen’s faction.

Speaking to journalists at the NLC Secretariat in Benin, Egwuaghide said:

“From the directive and the letter sent by the National Secretary, it was stated that they were coming to inaugurate a committee. We have been here since morning, and other workers have been here too. We have not seen anybody come into this place to inaugurate any committee. So, we feel that nothing has happened. In all, I, Comrade Bernard Egwuaghide, remain the authentic chairman of Edo NLC.”

He explained that he emerged as caretaker chairman after receiving the endorsement of 43 affiliate unions, following the removal of former chairman, Comrade Odion Olaye.

Egwuaghide accused the Comrade Joe Ajaero-led national leadership of the NLC of creating a leadership crisis in the Edo State chapter by attempting to impose a caretaker committee on workers.

He also accused Ajaero of flouting a resolution passed by the Edo State House of Assembly calling for peace in the union’s leadership.