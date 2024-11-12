Edo NLC Appoints Bernard Joman As Acting Chairman

Share

In a significant development on Monday, the Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) announced the removal of Comrade Odion Olaye as its state Chairman and appointed Comrade Bernard Joman as the Acting Chairman.

This decision was taken during a State Executive Committee meeting at the Labour House in Benin City.

The move which was supported by 27 out of the 34 active affiliate unions came as the administration of the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, would wind down in the state on Tuesday, November 12.

However, Olaye disputed the move, claiming he remains the legitimate Chairman until 2027.

He labelled the decision as politically motivated, saying, “I remain the authentic NLC Chairman in Edo State till 2027.

“Nobody has changed me; nobody can go to the roadside and say they removed me.”

According to Osahon Omole, the chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, Olaye was previously removed by court order as chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) but failed to comply.

The NURTW reinforced this position in a letter to the NLC dated November 4, 2024.

The letter stated that Olaye had not paid union dues for over 20 years and had already been recalled since 2023.

NLC leaders accused Olaye of politicizing the union by aligning with a political party ahead of the Edo State governorship election.

The move they deemed detrimental to the union’s integrity.

Acting chairman Bernard Joman pledged to restore the union’s dignity and focus on prioritizing workers’ welfare.

