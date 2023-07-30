Edo NIPR Elects New Exco

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Edo State Chapter has inaugurated a new executive team to coordinate its affairs within the next two years.

The newly-elected executive members inaugurated by Dr Olugbenga Abimbola, an NIPR council member are James-Wisdom Abhulimen as Chairman, Okon Eno Eyo as the Vice Chairman, Courage Eboigbe, Secretary, Tem Esonamunjor, Public Relations Executive, Dr Ngozi Okeibunor, Financial Secretary, Ude Chukwuulotam, Treasurer and Dr Josephine Adeyeye, Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, James-Wisdom Abhulimen acknowledged the overwhelming support of members that paved the way for his victory at the polls and promised to work with the new executive to consolidate the achievements of past leaders of the chapter and propel the Institute to a greater height in the State.

He extended a hand of fellowship to his co-contestant and pledged to rekindle the chapter and make it a force to be reckoned with through strategic communication, networking and collaboration with critical stakeholders.

Earlier, the Keynote paper presenter, Dr Daniel Ekhereafo posited that achieving success in Public Relations requires inspirational and innovative leadership capable of driving positive changes, fostering meaningful connections, and steering organisations towards goal attainment.

Dr Ekhereafo, who heads the Mass Communications Department of the University of Benin, enjoined the new leadership to leverage technology, data and social responsibility initiatives to enhance the reputation of the Institute in the State, build strong relationships with stakeholders, and drive transformative changes in the PR landscape.

In a statement released by Temi Esonamunjor, the Public Relations Executive, the paper presenter stated, “As the world continues to evolve, the influence of inspirational and innovative leaders will remain central to the success of public relations in creating positive and lasting impacts.”