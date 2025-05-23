Edo: NDLEA, Police, Stakeholders Unite To Tackle Drug Trafficking

Share

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and other key stakeholders to intensify the fight against drug trafficking and abuse across the state.

The renewed partnership was unveiled during a courtesy visit by NDLEA State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Ogbonika, at the police headquarters in Benin City.

The high-level engagement also featured prominent figures including Hon. Ogheneovo Andrew, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Drug Policy, and Rev. Fr. Dr. Fidelis Arhedo, Executive Director of the Uromi Justice Development and Peace Commission.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Andrew reaffirmed the Edo State Government’s dedication to tackling the drug crisis under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo. “The governor is fully invested in making our communities safe. This meeting shows that we are united in the fight against illicit drugs,” he said.

Commander Ofoyeju emphasized the need for a coordinated and intelligence-driven strategy, calling on law enforcement, civil society, and the public to work together to dismantle drug networks. “We must collaborate to advance the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign championed by NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd.),” he stated.

In his remarks, CP Ogbonika stressed the importance of synergy among stakeholders and proposed the formation of a dedicated anti-drug task force in the state. “We must work together and involve communities in our strategy. The police will intensify support for the NDLEA’s efforts,” he assured.

Rev. Fr. Arhedo underscored the critical role of education and community outreach, advocating for targeted programs in schools, religious institutions, and grassroots platforms. “We must protect our youth through sustained awareness and preventive education,” he said.

A symbolic moment during the visit was the official decoration of CP Ogbonika and Hon. Ogheneovo as WADA Partners by Commander Ofoyeju, marking their formal commitment to the anti-drug campaign. Copies of the NDLEA Today magazine were also presented to further public education and stakeholder engagement.

The strengthened alliance marks a significant step in the state’s coordinated effort to combat the drug epidemic and safeguard public health and safety.

