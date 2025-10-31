Edo: NDLEA Operatives Allegedly Kill 16-Year-Old Boy, 2 Others Hospitalised

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Emmanuel Monday George was said to have been killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while two others; Godspower Omage (20 years) and Ajayi Irobia (54 years), are hospitalised following a clash between drug barons and operatives of the anti-drug agency on Monday at Okpuje, Uzeba community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

New Telegraph recalls that the drug enforcement agency had, on Monday, October 27, 2025, stated that a joint team of Army and NDLEA officers was attacked by drug barons in the agrarian community, notable for cannabis cultivation.

In a statement by the Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Commander of Narcotics Mitchell Ofoyeju, the agency said that one of its officers sustained an injury after being struck on the hand with a sharp object.

However, in a statement by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (DPPRO), Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, on Wednesday it said that CP Monday Agbonika personally visited the community to condole with the bereaved family and ascertain the true situation.

The statement reads in part: “In a swift and compassionate move, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, on 28th of October, 2025, personally visited Uzeba community in company with the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Isah Lawal, to assess the situation firsthand.