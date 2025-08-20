Edo: NDLEA, NNPC Collaborate To Address Drug Abuse Among Adolescents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have joined forces in addressing the challenge of drug and substance abuse among adolescents.

The event, which is aimed at equipping young people with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions regarding health and lifestyle choices, was organised by NNPC Ltd in Benin City, Edo State.

Addressing participants on the theme, “Empowered Choices, Safer Futures: Guiding Adolescents to Healthy Living,” the Commander NDLEA, Edo State Command, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the programme is designed to create an interactive platform where young attendees can engage in discussions about the risks associated with drug and substance abuse, the importance of healthy living, and the different strategies available to combat these issues.

Commander Ofoyeju decried the trend of drug use among adolescents, the psychological and societal implications of substance abuse, and practical steps that can be taken by young people to resist drug-related temptations.

He also highlighted the NDLEA’s commitment to community outreach and education, adding that the role of peer support and the importance of making empowered choices are pillars for a healthier future.

“We are excited about this collaboration with NNPC, which underscores our shared commitment to nurturing a healthier, drug-free generation. This programme will not only inform but also inspire adolescents to make informed decisions regarding sexuality and drug abuse.

Adolescents are exposed to risk factors both online and offline; as a result, programmes like these are vital in providing them with the support and resources they need to navigate the complexities of life,” he stated.

The event featured workshops led by experts in health, sexuality and online safety, as well as migration and human trafficking tips facilitated by the Benin Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Barrister Sam Offiah.

Participants had the opportunity to engage in an interactive session designed to foster teamwork and resilience.