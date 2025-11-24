Edo: NDLEA Arrests Social Influencer, Another For Lacing Cookies With Cannabis

The Edo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju, has said both suspects were apprehended with various confectioneries that tested positive for cannabis.

Praise Nwogu, who resides in Benin City but hails from Imo State, was found in possession of 12 plates and one cup of brownies infused with cannabis indica. Praise is said to be the brain behind the online promotion, with numerous videos on different channels.

Meanwhile, Ebong Emem Oghosa, who hails from Akwa Ibom State and also resides in Benin City, is believed to be the production expert.

During the arrest, she was found with 76 grams of cannabis sativa and 1.5 grams of Colorado (a potent synthetic form of cannabis). In addition to the illicit drugs, she was found with one large pan and a plate of brownies.

Ofoyeju issued a stern warning to individuals hiding under the canopy of online vending to traffic drugs, urging them to prepare for the Agency’s clampdown.

He said, “This should serve as a clear message to all perpetrators of online drug peddling that they have no place to hide. This unfortunate development is very concerning, as innocent customers do not know that the cookies are laced with illicit drugs, including synthetic cannabis known as Colorado.

Engaging in the manufacturing and distribution of cookies laced with illicit drugs, especially those harmful to our youth and society, has severe consequences.

“When they advertise their products online, they do not state that the cookies are laced with illicit drugs. How would you feel if your drug test returned positive for cannabis simply because you ate their cookies?

“It is fraudulent and unacceptable. This can be devastating for a patients, young students, and other unsuspecting members of society. Members of the public must be careful about what they eat.”