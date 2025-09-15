Edo NDLEA Arrests Four, Destroys 18,000kg Of Cannabis

The officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command have destroyed over 18,000 kg of cannabis sativa in a raid targeted at cultivators in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on the onslaught, which took place on September 11, 2025, at Ugbogui Forest, Ovia South West Local Government Area of the State. Edo State NDLEA Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, warned that the ugly development constitutes a serious threat to food security in the state.

His words, “The massive cannabis farm destruction operation, which was based on actionable intelligence, is posing a serious threat to food security. If these forests can be utilised only for the cultivation of food and cash crops, the challenge of food shortage will be adequately addressed.”

“This operation obviously underscores the agency’s commitment to combating drug cultivation in the State, thereby reinforcing our efforts to rid our communities of the dangers posed by illicit drugs.

The Edo State command has taken a bold step to cut off the illicit supply of cannabis with the destruction of a vast Cannabis sativa plantation spanning approximately 6.79 hectares, with an estimated yield of over 16,966 kilograms.

At the farm, we successfully recovered one hundred and twelve bags of harvested and processed cannabis weighing 1,176 kilograms,” Mitchell stated.

He said , four male suspects linked to the cannabis plantation were apprehended during the operation while taking refuge at their tents located within the farm.

They are Ebenezer E. Wang, 48 years old, from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and Oshare John, 45 years old, from Ughelli South, Delta State.

Others are Emmanuel Monday, 29 years old, from Eket, Akwa Ibom State, and David Sunday, 30 years old, from Ugad, Akwa Ibom State.

The NDLEA commander confirmed that investigations are underway, and the suspects are expected to face charges in court soon.

Members of the public were urged to continue providing intelligence to assist in the fight against drug-related crimes, as the NDLEA remains vigilant in promoting public health and safety.