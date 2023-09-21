Edo NDLEA Arrests 16 Drug Trafficking Suspects, Recover 264kg Of Cannabis, Others

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 16 suspected drug traffickers and users, seizing several kilograms of narcotics, including cannabis and tramadol.

The arrests were made possible during a mop-up raid of various black spots in Edo State by operatives of the agency.

Disclosing details of the raid, the Deputy Commander of NDLEA, Edo State Command, Olusegun Ejiko, said the agency paraded 16 drug suspects arrested, alongside some of the seizures.

He said, “We have carried out raids in black spots across the State as the operation lasted from the 13th to the 19th of this month. During the raid, we went to Ihama, Country Home Road, Oba market, Amagba, Okhabere, and Siluko Road, all across the Benin metropolis.

“Our national mandate is to cut off supply and trafficking of drugs while the State mandate is to mop all drug joints and black spots. Three days ago (16th September 2023) a black Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos KTU 886 EZ was arrested by the Igarra Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and loaded with cannabis sativa going for supply.”

The Deputy Commander continued, “In conjunction with the mandate of Governor Godwin Obaseki to make the State drug and crime-free, the NDLEA is collaborating with the State to mop -up and ensure the State is free from crimes. The mop-up will continue in the State as we will focus on black spots across the State.

“Several drugs have been seized from suspects who have turned the State into a marketplace for selling and taking drugs. No hiding place for drug barons in the State as sellers, and users of these illicit drugs will be smoked out from their hiding places across the State and we will ensure the State is free from drugs as it’s related to crime.

“Most of these suspects have been arrested from our Okada, Igarra, and Irrua Area Commands. Sixteen suspects were arrested and they are both the sellers and users of the drugs. 264kg of cannabis sativa, 0.356KG of 100mg of tramadol, 0.03kg of 225mg of tramadol, diazepam 0.003KG, CSP Codeine cough syrup, among several other hard drugs.