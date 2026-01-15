Edo: NDLEA Arrested 462 Suspected Drug Traffickers, Seized 207,505,54 Kg Of Illicit Drugs In 2025

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said its operatives arrested no fewer than 462 suspected drug traffickers and seized a total of 207, 595.54 kilograms of illicit drugs in 2025.

The State Commander of the agency , Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, who disclosed this in Benin City, yesterday, while presenting the scorecard of the Command for the outgoing year, gave the gender breakdown of the arrested suspects as 309 males and 153 females.

He also gave statistics of the arrested suspects according to their states of origin, including Edo 207, Delta 84, and Benue 23. Akwa Ibom has 21, Katsina 14, while Anambra, Cross River, Ebonyi, and Enugu States have 12 suspects each.

He opined that the arrests were a direct result of several targeted operations aimed at curbing the drug trade in the state. Ofoyeju disclosed that the Command destroyed 45 cannabis sativa farms, spanning a total area of 77,5122 hectares across various local government areas in the state, and estimated the destroyed farms’ yield to be 193,491,1568 kg of illicit drugs.

He added that a total of 13,714.9233 kg of processed cannabis were also seized during raid operations while a total of 12 vehicles were impounded as instrumentalities of drug crimes within the period and a total of 66 convictions secured. The NDLEA boss in the state further added that 104 cases were still pending at the Federal High Court.

According to him, the command reported significant seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with a total weight of 207,595.54 kg. “This includes Cannabis Sativa: 207,206.08 kg, Cocaine: 0.0601 kg, Heroin: 0.029 kg, Methamphetamine: 1.50103 kg, Psychotropic Substances: 183.0699 kg and Codeine-Based Syrup: 204.8 litres.