Edo Moves To Replace Dethroned Monarch

The Etsako East Local Government Area yesterday directed the Okpella Traditional Council and kingmakers to commence the process of selecting a new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

This followed the dethronement of Lukeman Akemokue. In a letter addressed to the most senior village head (Daudu) and the Council, the local government confirmed that the Edo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs mandated the commencement of the selection process to fill the vacuum created by Akemokue’s removal.

Akemokue was dethroned following an official revocation of his appointment by the state government on the ground of non-compliance with the existing law and traditions. One of the kingmakers commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for the development.

