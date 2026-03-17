Edo Monarch Debunks Allegations Of Financial Fraud

The Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, Michael Sado, has debunked allegations of financial fraud and personalised control of community resources.

The traditional ruler made the clarification in an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, following his recent interface with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Ukhomuyo Council of Village Heads in the area through their counsel, A. O. Osagie and Associates had petitioned the Benin zonal office of the EFCC against Sado, over alleged fraudulent activities. In the petition, the village heads accused the traditional ruler of allegedly converting the entire Ukhomuyo Community into his personal estate.

They also alleged that the traditional ruler diverted huge sums of money meant for the community from the natural resources in the area into his personal account. They accused him of disrespect- ing the people and usurping the constitutional powers of the Edo government.

They also alleged that he breached the subsisting Community Development Agreement (CDA) between Okpella Cement Plc (Dangote Cement) and Ukhumuniyo Community.

Reacting to the allegations, Sado said they were orchestrated by individuals whose access to community funds was cut off by his administration’s new transparency and development-driven framework.

He explained that prior to his ascension to the throne seven months ago, Okpella Community hosting major industrial giants—lacked basic infrastructure though it generates billions in revenue for Edo and the federation.

The traditional leader recalled that upon his ascension, he met a system where specific percentages of community revenue was shared among the palace, landowners, and the community, yet there was no vis- ible development.

He noted that the community, which produces significant revenue daily through industrial activities, had lacked functional water, electric- ity, and standard roads for decades.

Sado said that to address the perennial challenge, he held a council meeting with stakeholders where a decision was reached to suspend the old order and shift focus to community development. “As big as Okpella is, we do not have an ICT centre. If our students want to write examinations, we move them to the Igarra Community.

“So, I scrapped the revenue committee so that Okpella must move forward. “I worked on our revenue and now Okpella generates about eight million naira every month. “I don’t take any money from it; the money goes to security and other projects,” he said.