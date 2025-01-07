Edo: Minority Caucus Condemns Crackdown On Elected LG Chairmen

Share

…Says it’s desecration of democracy

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned in strong terms the growing actions by the Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, to forcefully remove from office constitutionally elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Local Government Councils in the state.

The Caucus said that reports at its disposal indicate that the Edo State Government has been using officers and men of the Nigerian Police, and other security agencies to harass and intimidate these council officials.

It has therefore appealed to the Inspector-General of Police; Kayode Egbetokun, and the leadership of other security agencies to intervene by giving marching others to their personnel to play their roles as unbiased enforcers of law and order.

Leader of the Caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda( PDP/Rivers) said it was disheartening that the Edo State Government (EDSG) had devised some illegal, and unconstitutional methods including coercion, intimidation, lawlessness, and propaganda to eject these elected council officials from their positions.

Chinda said that the actions of Governor Okpebholo are tantamount to a desecration of constitutional democracy. He accused Okpebholo of exhibiting “brazen executive recklessness, gross abuse of office, and disrespect for Nigeria’s constitution. He warned that these actions if left unchecked, could lead to a breakdown of law and order in Edo State.

“It is highly preposterous and shamelessly ludicrous that the EDSG; governed by a lawmaker, with senior appointees who have legal backgrounds have the effrontery to disrespect the court judgement delivered by the state Chief Judge; Justice Daniel Okungbowa which upheld that the state (and/or its agencies) have no legal right to suspend or dissolve elected government councils.

“Indeed, it is very disturbing that even when the EDSG knows that Justice Okungbowa in his ruling, cited, and aligned with the Supreme Court judgement delivered in July 2024, in a suit filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice; Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria which declared unconstitutional, null and void attempt by any state government or state House of Assembly to dissolve or suspend elected LGA Councils, the EDSG is bent on having it’s way.

“The Caucus is deeply concerned that the flagrant disregard for the judiciary, continued unlawful actions, and the deliberate disrespect for Nigeria’s constitution portends a grievous threat to democracy.

“The serial harassment, coercion, intimidation, and forceful attacks on the LG Council executives, party leaders, officials, members, and supporters across the state is a dangerous precedent that may snowball into a constitutional crisis, and affect the peace, and unity of the state,” Chibda said.

The Caucus appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently call Governor Monday Okpebholo to order, and stop him from taking the nation’s democracy to the gutters, and global disrepute.

