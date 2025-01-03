Edo: Man Sets Estranged Wife’s Apartment Ablaze On New Year Day

Share

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 55-year -old man, Osaro Ahunwan, for allegedly setting the house of his estranged 54-year -old Italy based wife, Tina Uyi , on fire on New Year day.

The Police also arrested Tina’s elder brother, Odaro Oviarobo, who allegedly gave out information about her younger sister’s whereabouts after collecting N5,000 from Osaro.

It was learnt that the incident occurred in Idumwonwina, near Oluku, Ovia NorthEast Local Government Area of Edo State.

The victim, Tina was said to have lost huge sums of money both in local and foreign currencies including packages from her friends in Italy to their loved ones in Nigeria to the inferno.

According to an eyewitness, Tina, who returned to Nigeria from her base in Italy on December 31, 2024, heard a loud bang on her window while coming out from the bathroom The eyewitness revealed that upon inquiry, Tina discovered it was her estranged husband, Osaro who banged the window, demanding entry into her apartment.

She was said to have allegedly refused to allow her estranged husband into her apartment, claiming that their relationship had ended as her family had returned her pride price since April, 2024 Osaro who was said to be infuriated by Tina”s refusal to allow him into her apartment allegedly threatened to burn down her apartment and harm its occupants.

The eyewitness said, “Despite Tina’s plea for him to leave the premises, Osaro reportedly shattered the glass windows, doused the apartment with fuel, and set it on fire. This left the entire apartment completely razed.

