Edo: Man Nabbed For Alleged Abduction Of 4-Year-Old

A21-year-old man, ThankGod Destiny has been arrested by the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy in the state.

Deputy Corps Commander, Operations, of the ESSC, Richard Balogun, who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin City yesterday, said the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

While disclosing that the incident happened on January 4, at Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, Balogun said the arrest of the suspect followed analarm raised by a commercial bus driver and a female passenger. The ESSC commander said, “On January 4, 2026, a woman went out with her son at lkpoba Hill in Benin City.

A few minutes later, the son disappeared from her sight. This suspect identified as ThankGod Destiny had allegedly kidnapped the four-year-old boy.

“The little boy was hurriedly taken into a commercial bus going towards kings Square in Benin City. “The driver of the bus who noticed a great difference in resemblance between the little boy and the man, however questioned where he was heading with the little boy.

“He lied that the boy is ill and he is taking him to the hospital. But later on, a female passenger asked him about his destination with the boy.

He replied that he was going to buy the boy shoe. “The various replies made the driver and the woman raise the alarm. The alarm attracted men of the Edo State Security Corps who were on patrol. The suspect was immediately arrested and the kidnapped little boy rescued unhurt.”