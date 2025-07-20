New Telegraph

July 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Edo: Major Disaster…

Edo: Major Disaster Averted As Fuel Tanker Collides With Another 

A major disaster was averted on Sunday morning after a tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) collided with another vehicle on the outskirts of Benin City, Edo State.

Though the tanker did not overturn, the impact caused a significant fuel leak, saturating the area with petrol fumes and raising fears of a possible explosion that could have resulted in mass casualties.

Witnesses reported that some individuals, disregarding the danger, attempted to scoop fuel from the leaking tanker, worsening the already perilous situation.

Responding to a distress call, officials from the Federal Fire Service, Edo State Emergency Management Agency (EDOSEMA), and other disaster response units swiftly arrived at the scene. Security agents cordoned off the area and redirected traffic to prevent further risk.

Efforts are ongoing to safely transload the highly flammable product from the damaged tanker and remove the obstruction from the road.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ayra Starr Becomes First African Artist To Earn Latin Diamond Certification
Read Next

Renjun’s Solo Variety Genius Content Drops Tonight