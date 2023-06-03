Edo Lp’s Goal Is To Prioritise The People – Abegbe

Edo State holds a pride of place in the South South geopolitical zone, the state is home to one of the most documented empires in the world. Benin Empire, whose many strides have been well captured in many literatures across the world has its headquarters in Benin City, which is the current capital of the state.

One of the numerous accomplishments of the empire was that it produced so many notables who had and are still making waves in virtually all fields of human endeavours. Simply put, The empire which is the precursor of the modern day Edo State is reputed for being a pacesetter.

Expectedly, political happenings in the state will naturally attract more than passing attention from pundits, especially those who specialize in politics and political epochs and trends. For those who don’t know or are not conversant with developments, Edo State is one of such states where the nation is going to witness off season election and those aspiring to succeed incumbent Godwill Obaseki have begun to throw their hats into the ring ahead of the poll scheduled for later in the year.

One of such gladiators is Ernest Osabhuohien Abegbe who has never shied away from expressing his worries over the current economic situation in the country which is having adverse effects on the masses. Osabhuohien who is a chieftain of the Labour Party, the platform upon which is he aspiring for the number seat in the state vowed to comprehensively cause its transformation if given the mandate by the people of the state to serve them as their governor in the election which is billed to be keenly contested.

He recently unfolded his agenda while addressing a cross section of party loyalists, supporters, friends, and professional colleagues during the official unveiling of his office in Benin-City, the state capital. A man of many parts, he called on sons and daughters of the state to see 2024 as a year of defining moment that would usher in paradigm shift in Edo away from its continued spiral into the abyss.

He expressed the optimism that with him in the saddle the state will witness a total deviation from the negative norm of the past. He urged the peace loving people of Edo State to shun every form of deception and remain focused as necessary tools needed to emerge victorious are already in place, adding that the good reputation , competence, capacity, integrity and resources are all within reach but advised voters to conduct a comprehensive background checks on him and his antecedents.

“Our paradigm shift aims to create a new governance model, with a bottom-up approach and leadership style that prioritises the people. My administration will devotedly focus on good governance, infrastructure , economy, ed- ucation, youths and women empowerment, security, transparency and accountability,” he said. He added that “By improving the lives of citizens, we can reduce crime and criminal activities to the barest minimum.

I already have mapped out programme to check insecurity in the land. When peo- ple have food on their tables, happiness will naturally follow. We must address the pressing issues of unemployment, and dependency, as these have greatly contributed to the suffering, pains and frustration experienced by our people.

“To achieve this, we will implement our comprehensive plans and programmes, including the establishment of industries in each of the 18 local government areas, development and empowerment of youth and women. A fundamental aspect of our paradigm shift agenda is to promote financial discipline, transparency, accountability, and a secured environment that will accelerate economic growth and development in the state.

“As you know, today is neither a day for speeches nor a time for campaigning, however, we have gathered here to officially unveil our office and the Edo Paradigm Shift Project 2024, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 governorship election.” “In the past you have been reporting to the people on top, but during our time we shall be reporting to you; as you will be our employers, while we would assume the position of the employee”, he stated.

After the event that lasted for a few hours, the governorship hopeful subsequently engaged those present in an interactive session where all issues relating to his personality, agenda and the numerous problems plaguing the state with a resolution that all hands must be on deck to rework the state to the path of sustainable development and growth.