Edo LP Ward Chairman, Olowojoba, Kidnapped

Akoko-Edo Ward 1 chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Okasime Olowojoba, has been reportedly kidnapped.

Olowojoba was kidnapped along the AuchiBenin-Ibillo Road while on his way to Igarra from Auchi where he was said to have gone to pick his children to resume school in Igarra on Monday.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday at the bad spot around Sasaro which has been notorious for violent kidnappings in the past.

The kidnappers were said to have initially taken all the occupants in the vehicle which included Olowojoba, his househelp and children but later abandoned the house help and the children while they took him away.

A close family member told journalists on Monday that the kidnappers were demanding N50 million as ransom.

According to him, “Valentine Okasime Olowojoba is the Ward 1 Chairman of the Labour Party (LP). He went to Auchi to pick his children, his children and wife who went to Auchi for holidays, he went to bring his children to resume school on Monday.

On their way back that Saturday, he was kidnapped and it happened that day when the network in the area did not function at all till on Sunday.

“They were all initially being taken into the bush by the kidnappers, but they later left the house help and the children and went with him. They picked him up and abandoned his vehicle on the road.

