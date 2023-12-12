Edo LP Aspirant Resigns, Alleges Favouritism By Exco

…He is grossly deficient in capacity – State LP Chairman

The Edo State governorship aspirant in the Labour Party (LP), Dr Dennis Aikoriogie has resigned his membership of the party alleging that some leaders of the party were taking sides with aspirants and expressed fears that they may not be fair during the party’s primary election.

He also alleged that outsiders and money bags have hijacked the party thereby relegating people like him and others who have worked to make the party what it is today to the background.

Aikoriogie in the letter addressed to the LP Ward 9 Chairman in Egor local government area and copied to the national chairman, state chairman and local government chairman of the party respectively said he would pursue his political ambition elsewhere.

Part of the letter read: “I hereby turn in my letter of resignation as a member of the Labour Party effective immediately.

“This is borne out of observed and perceived partisanship and bias of party executive in the build-up to the gubernatorial election in Edo State, many party executive members have co-opted themselves and have become integral parts of aspirant campaign organizations, this act is capable of not giving other aspirants a level playing field.

“I joined the Labour Party solely because of his excellency Mr Peter Obi due to his proven track record and exemplary lifestyle both in the public and private sectors.

“I felt the Labour Party could herald a new ideology and thinking about the way politics is played in Nigeria, this made me become the Global Coordinator of Diaspora Strong for Peter Obi, a support group that cut across all continents, it garnered financial, human, and material support at the national and presidential elections, as well as the state and federal legislative elections.

“In addition, the group provided financial support to the Lagos and Rivers governorship candidates in the persons of Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Comrade Beatrice Itubo respectively.

“I have observed my contribution to the party, before, during and after the presidential election is not appreciated, it is even more saddening that other aspirants and myself from the diaspora are sidelined.

“The Aspirants who dictate the tune of the party are those who just joined the party, either from other parties or those perceived to be money bags.

There is this erroneous impression that money only wins elections in Nigeria and that the credibility and acceptability of the candidate do not matter.

“It is on this premise and others that I am resigning from the party as I proceed with my political ambition elsewhere. I wish the Labour Party well in its future endeavour.”

Reacting, the State Labour Party Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi said the state exco is not taking sides with any aspirant. but that Aikoriogie lacks the capacity to compete with others.

“I can tell you that the Labour Party will do what is right in my time as the chairman of the state. Where aspirants appreciate his incapacity to be in a contest, they should just go peacefully without making flimsy excuses of party leaders taking sides

“The statement he made is grossly Unsubstantiated. He should be able to say which of these leaders he is saying are involved in this. If he brings that before us, we (the exco) will investigate and take necessary action.

“Our exco should not be one that takes sides. All the aspirants are equal in capacity for now until they go to the primaries and one of them emerges. As at the moment all of them and no one is above the other. Is it right for leaders to support an aspirant? You can only support a candidate that emerges.

“I think Aikogie is grossly deficient in capacity and that is why he is coming up with these excuses that are not substantiated. By this, I mean he doesn’t have the capacity to pull delegates to his camp.”