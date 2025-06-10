Edo Line Operations: Govt Announces June 27 As Commencement Date

Share

The Edo State Government has announced that the newly rebranded Edo Line Transport Company will commence full operations on June 27, 2025.

Governor Monday Okpebholo disclosed this during an inspection of the New Edo Line station on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction with the level of preparedness.

“I’ve come to assess the ongoing work here at the New Edo Line station. The vehicles are ready, and everything is set. We are looking at how we can begin operations. The idea is to evaluate the level of preparation ahead of the launch,” the governor said.

Oligbe Henshaw, Managing Director of the Edo State Transport Authority, also confirmed the readiness of the terminal for operations.

“This is the state terminal for New Edo Line Nigeria Ltd. By the special grace of God, on June 27 this year, we will formally begin operations,” Henshaw stated.

He added that ongoing works at the terminal—such as partitioning, CCTV installation, and the establishment of a control room—will be completed within the coming week.

Governor Okpebholo’s inspection also extended to key infrastructure projects, including Sapele Road, a critical federal route connecting Edo and Delta States.

He called on the contractors to expedite the roadwork to ease persistent traffic congestion in the area.

