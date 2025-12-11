Edo LG Workers Shut Down Secretariat Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

Operations at the Etsako West Local Government Council were disrupted on Thursday as workers shut the council’s main gate in protest over unpaid salary arrears.

The demonstration left the council chairman, Valentine Okwillagwe, unable to leave the premises, with the workers insisting that all outstanding payments must be settled.

Speaking via phone, Okwillagwe said the arrears being demanded were inherited from previous administrations. He stressed that the current government under Senator Monday Okpebholo has prioritised prompt payment of salaries. He described the protest as politically motivated and questioned why similar actions did not occur under past leadership.

He said: “What is happening is politically motivated. We are not owing any salary, and as you know, the government of Senator Monday Okpebholo has made salary payment a top priority.

“The latest we have paid salaries in the local government secretariat is the 24th of every month. This month, their salaries will be paid on the 16th.

“I have paid them arrears for 2020. These salaries were owed in 2011, 2012 and 2017. When I assumed office, the salary arrears we met were from 2017, 2020 and 2014, and they also mentioned deductions for 2019.

“We have had chairmen before I came on board; the same NULGE chairman and workers were there. They didn’t lock the gate; they never protested. So why now?”

Efforts to reach the NULGE chairman, Edeipo Ahmed, were unsuccessful, as his phone remained switched off.

A worker, who preferred anonymity, denied claims of political interference, insisting that employees have the right to demand their entitlements at any time.

The worker said: “We are not saying the salary arrears are owed by the present leadership of the council. However, we can decide to ask for it anytime we deem fit.

“There is no political motivation behind this demand. All we want is the arrears, which can do the workers a lot of good at this time.