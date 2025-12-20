Edo LG Polls: I’m Totally Committed To Community Safety – APC Chieftain

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Igueben Local Government chairmanship position, Hon. Maxwell Isima, has said that he would be totally committed to ensuring community safety if voted in as chairman of the council in next year’s election.

He stated this while addressing a cross-session of party supporters in Igueben, the local government headquarters. According to him, “You will agree with me that insecurity is becoming a glob‑ al phenomenon, it is not to be left for the government alone, it is the responsibility of all to fight it.

“So, if voted in as chair‑ man of Igueben Local Government council, we are going to be totally committed in tackling insecurity issues in the locality and community safety. “I will collaborate with traditional leaders, businessmen, the private sector, political leaders and religious leaders towards building a strong and virile environment that will be conducive for businesses to strive.

“We should understand that we do not have another place, Igueben belongs to us all, we work assiduously to make it a better place to live. “You can see Governor Monday Okpebholo’s renewed hope agenda which mirrors Awolowo’s welfarist vision.

“The fight against terrorism is not likely by the governor. “Igueben electorates must make a wise decision to elect a man that has the capacity to partner with the government to fight insecurity in our state.”

Whether he is the anointed candidate of the governor and political leaders he said: “I’m a citizen of Edo State, I have the right to be voted and to be voted for. “In the political terrain of Edo State I have paid my dues.

“I have been a philanthropist right from my secondary school days, I have always prayed for the opportunity to serve my people and the best way to do it and reach out to many in the local government is to seek political positions.