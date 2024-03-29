Edo LG Poll: Tribunal Strikes Out LP Candidates’ Appeals

The Edo State Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal has struck out the appeals filed by Labour Party (LP) candidates in the 2023 local government election conducted on September 2 2023 by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje dismissed the appeals for lack of merit and told the House of Assembly to review and harmonise certain provisions of the EDSIEC Act to be in tandem with federal law.

He called for applicable sections of the EDSIEC Act in respect of the conduct of local government elections to be streamlined so as not to have varying applicability from two different laws for the same electoral procedure in council poll. Speaking to journal ists, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and counsel for EDSIEC Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi agreed with the court. On the recommendation for a review of the EDSIEC law, Osaze-Uzzi said it would create a template for future appeal processes to be done properly.

He said: “It is an advisory that the House of Assembly should look into amending the law for the grounds upon which petitions can be presented and be in sync with the electoral Act of 2022 which is also undergoing review.”