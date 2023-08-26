Edo LG Poll: PDP, APC Fight Dirty Over Alleged Plan To Buy Vote, Rig Election

Ahead of the September 2, 2023, Local Government election in Edo State, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition, All Progressive Congress (APC) have gone after each other jugular as the PDP alleges that APC has perfected plans to use N150 million pulled from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to buy votes during the election.

The Chairman of the Party in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi, in a statement issued on Saturday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by an anonymous director with the NDDC, who is also a leading member of the APC in Edo State to rig the election by buying votes during the LG election.

The PDP Chairman said, “An intelligence available to the party revealed that a Director with the Niger Delta Development Commission will be sharing N150 million at his residence in Benin City to leaders and members of the APC to finance the rigging plan ahead of next Saturday, September 2 Local Government elections in the state.

“We are once again drawing the attention of the world and all lovers of democracy to the glaring fact that the APC is attempting to rig the Local Government elections scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, by mobilising N150 million from the Niger Delta Development Commission to execute their evil plan to buy votes and rig the elections.

“It is regrettable and disturbing that at a time when Edo people are suffering as a result of the criminally neglected federal roads and the biting economic hardship supervised by the APC-led Federal Government, the party is deploying NDDC’s resources to subvert the will of Edo People.”

“It is shameful that the APC-led federal government is using funds meant for the development of the oil-rich Niger Delta to buy votes. We are sure that the resort to this shameful tactic is because the APC is certain of defeat.

“The N150 million should be deployed by the NDDC to fix the failed federal roads in Edo State. And if they are desirous of winning the elections they should campaign and sell their programmes and candidates to Edo people.”

But in a sharp reaction, the APC, through the State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ofure Osehobo, said, “the All Progressive Congress, APC, Edo state is ashamed over the spurious allegations made by the beleaguered factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, regarding a plot to rig and buy votes in the upcoming Local Government elections using N150 million from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to him, “These allegations are baseless, but coming from a decapitated body, it is understandable. The Edo PDP is on life support. Nevertheless, the Edo APC is committed to a free and fair election process, and we believe in the power of our people to choose the next crop of local government leaders without any external interference or manipulation. But this is a far cry from the junta in Edo.

“Furthermore, the factional PDP Chairman’s statement regarding the use of NDDC funds is misleading and lacking in evidence. The NDDC operates independently and has its budget and priorities.

“Any insinuation that NDDC funds will be used for illegitimate purposes is a blatant attempt to tarnish the reputation of the commission and the APC. But Mr Aziegbemi cannot understand this.” He concluded.