Edo LG Poll: LP calls for scrapping of SIEC’s

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the scrapping of states’ Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC). The LP, in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, condemned Saturday’s local government election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

The party described the election, which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner, as another sad testimony of how low a state government could descend in attempting to rubbish the gains of democracy.

According to the statement, democracy can only succeed when the authorities allow the votes of the people to count and the choice of the voters respected.

The LP stated that its “agents across most of the polling units in the state confirmed that there were deliberate effort by the EDSIEC to frustrate voters by ensuring that the electoral officers either came late to the polling units or didn’t show up at all.

“In a few places where the election was held, insufficient ballot papers were brought with no single result sheet. “But at the end of the day, results were churned out with the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party returning elected.”

It alleged that EDSIEC “simply took instructions from the Government House and announced an already prepared list as winners of the election. “Edo people and Nigerians deserve the best to represent them in government. What happened in Edo State was a mockery of democracy and such must not be allowed to stand.

“We, therefore, call on the state government to also condemn the charade that happened on Saturday, denounce the outcome and call for a fresh and credible election.” The party stated that SIECs across Nigeria have failed to help democracy grow.

“They are purely appendages of the state government and there is nothing independent in them,” it said. It called on the National Assembly to scrap the commission and entrust the conduct of the local government elections on the Independent National Electoral Commission for proper management.

“State Independent Electoral Commission has become an embarrassment to democracy in Nigeria. “It is therefore time to scrap them so as to restore sanity in our grassroots politics,” LP demanded.