Edo LG Elections: 4 Parties Collapse Structures For PDP

Ahead of tomorrow’s local government elections in Edo State, four of the participating parties have collapsed their structures and declared support for Governor Godwin Obaseki and his ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The parties are Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Accord (A) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The political parties in a statement read at a press conference on Friday in Benin City, said there is a need to support Governor Obaseki to enable him to deliver democratic dividends to the people

The communique was signed by Hon. Osaro Uwaifo – Action Alliance (AA); Hon. Omorogbe Joseph – Accord (A); Hon. Charles Ogieriakhi Allied Peopie’s Movement (APM) and Hon. Frank Osifo Africa Democratic Congress (ADC),

The statement reads: “After a thorough consultation and deliberation, we the above front-line political parties have resolved to support the Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship and Councillor candidate[s] in the forthcoming local government election, which is to be held on the 2nd September 2023 for the following reasons;

“We are supporting the Governor and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the eighteen (18) Local Government Councils in Edo State in the forth-coming Local Government election, because the Local Government election is key to all the citizens of the state. And the dividends of democracy begin from the grassroots.

“We the front liners of registered political parties, support the candidates of the Governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because of the decaying infrastructural development in the various Local Governments to be given adequate attention when elected.

“ The Local Government Council serves as a catalyst to the general wellbeing of the people at the grassroots. When elected the plight of the people at the grass-root should be the foremost point of attention that should be looked into for utmost performance.

“In conclusion therefore, the above political parties by this press briefing call on all our members and supporters and the general public to come out en-mass to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship and Ward Councillors Candidates in forthcoming Local Government election on 2