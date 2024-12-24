Edo LG Chairs’ Suspension: Council Leaders Take Over

Share

Despite threat by the suspended 18 Local Government Area Chairmen of Edo State to resume work at their various Council’s secretariats, there were indications yesterday that leaders of the Legislative Arms of the Councils have taken over the helms of affairs as Acting Chairmen.

This is said to be in line with earlier directive by the State Government to the Leaders the Legislative Arms to fill the leadership void created by the suspension of the 18 Local Government Council Chairmen by the State House of Assembly last week.

It was learnt late yesterday that leaders of the Legislative Arms of the 18 Local Government Councils were quietly sworn-in to take over as Acting Chairmen in spite of a court injunction granted the Council Chairmen last week by a Benin High Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, restraining the House of Assembly from suspending the Chairmen from office pending the determination of their substantive suit in court.

It was further learnt that the take-over of the Councils’ affairs went unhindered because the Chairmen allegedly failed to join the State House of Assembly which gave the suspension order in their suit.

