Edo LG Chairmen Remit N12bn To PDP Leaders In 15 Months – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, said the suspended 18 Local Government Council Chairmen remitted about N12 billion to leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 15 months.

Governor Okpebholo made this claim while playing host to acting Chairmen and Councillors of the 18 Local Government Areas, who were in Government House on a courtesy visit.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Fred Itua said Okpehbolo commended the acting Chairmen and the Councillors for their courageous act in upholding democracy and ensuring transparency at the Local Government level, stressed the funds do not belong to any individual, irrespective of the statuses.

The governor said. “When I came into the office, I had a meeting with the Accountant-General, and he showed me some books. Some of these spending had no explanation.

“I picked interest in some of the spending because I saw an item which was tagged “Environmental security funding. I had never heard of that before, and the amount involved was huge, N800 million every month. These Chairmen were contributing this money and gave it to leaders of a party.”

Governor Okpebholo said this revelation led to a meeting with the Chairmen who were asked to explain the money allocated to Environmental Security funding, but they could not.

“I invited the Chairmen but could not meet with them, but my Deputy met with them. He asked them to explain certain spending, but none could explain. He asked them to provide their books, and they agreed and said they would in 24 hours, but the Deputy said no, Iet it be in 48 hours.

“But these Chairmen didn’t obey the instructions in two weeks as none of them submitted their books. Following the development, I sent a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to look into their records.

“As a former parliamentarian, I know there is a body that has a function over them, so I sent a letter to Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) and they were invited they refused to come and they were suspended for two months.”

He noted that these Chairmen were engaged in wasteful spending “even when our schools did not have teachers. When you get to primary schools, you find two or three teachers, where you are supposed to have 10 to 12 teachers.

“I want to thank you because the narrative has been changed by you people as what you have done is not out of the law. Impeaching somebody who is corrupt, who has used the local funds for his personal gain is not wrong. I recognize you as my Chairmen.

“The only way to drive development to the grassroots is through you. The President also recognized the local government and advised Governors.

“I am ready to work with the Chairmen of various local government Councils. I am ready to work with you to see that various Council areas progress. You have the full power as local government chairmen. The local government Commission will cooperate with you to ensure you succeed in your duties to serve the grassroots people.

“The money that belongs to the local government. It does not belong to you but the grassroots. So, go and work with the resources,” Senator Okpebholo advised.

Chairman Local Government Commission, Hon. Damian Lawani who led the acting local government Chairmen on the courtesy visit, assured the Governor that the Chairmen are ready to work closely with the administration and ensure the people at the grassroots enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Hon Lawani said: “The Chairmen working at the grassroots level are in full support of your development strive in the State and are ready to collaborate with you to ensure the people at the grassroots enjoy good governance.”

The acting Chairmen of Uhunmwonde, Hon. Iradia Benjamin Osas; Esan West Hon. Godsent Agboibo; and Owen West, Hon. Joy Ohonyon all pledged their loyalty to the administration.

