Edo LG Chair Sacked Amid Crisis

Akoko-Edo Local G o v e r n m e n t Area Chairman Alabi Oshionogue has been removed from office by seven councillors.

Oshionogue’s sacking was conveyed in a letter signed by the seven councillors, just hours after the Edo State House of Assembly reportedly failed to broker peace between the chairman and the aggrieved lawmakers.

His removal followed a political crisis within the council, as sources claimed that Oshionogue attempted, through three councillors absent from the peace meeting, to remove the seven councillors. The seats of the three councillors were subsequently declared vacant. It was learnt that the seven councillors moved swiftly to Igarra, where they issued and served the impeachment letter.