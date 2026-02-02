Edo LG Chair Impeached For Allegedly Diverting N100m Christmas Package –APC LG Chair

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Monday Oseh, has said the diversion of N100 million Christmas package from Governor Monday Okpebholo led to crisis in the party, which resulted to the impeachment of the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area Chairman, Bliss Oshionogue.

Crisis erupted in AkokoEdo APC last week when the Council Acting Chairman, Bliss Oshionogue, was impeached by seven out 10 Councillors. Oshionogue was impeached for abuse of office, high-handedness, embezzlement of funds, antiparty activities , forgery, financial recklessness and constant disobedient to constituted authorities.

In his reaction, Oshionogue dismissed allegations levelled against him as false even as he vowed not to be intimidated. He said he was being oppressed for refusing to share the people’s commonwealth. He said: “I have refused to yield to intimidation and divert the Commonwealth of the people to few individuals who want to make money from the coffers.”

But the Akoko-Edo APC Chairman said it was the diversion of N60m out of the N100 million doled out by the governor that caused the crisis. He said Oshionogue took N20 million, a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly took N40 million while N40 million was used to purchase rice.

According to him, “the Governor of Edo State voted N100 million for us for Christmas for us to buy rice and share to every body. They bought N40 million rice. We asked about N60 million. “Chairman took N20m and Adjoto took N40 million.

This is what brought quarrel. How can only you take N40 million? What about the rest people. “I want the Governor to know that the voice of all Akoko-Edo people is that we don’t need them again.”

Reacting, former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto said the Governor never voted N100 million for the local council to buy rice. He denied collecting any N40 million, stressing that: “I am not aware of any of such.

The governor did not bring N100m to any where. The onus is on him to prove. “My own is to make sure there is peace as a leader to make sure everybody abide by the laws and there is peace.” It was gathered that Okpebholo has invited the warring APC leaders in Akoko-Edo for a meeting.