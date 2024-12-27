Edo LG boss, deputy impeached as head of legislative arm takes over

Share

As an after effect of the suspension of the 18 LG chairmen by the Edo State House of Assembly, the Chairman of Egor Local Government Council, Hon Eghe Ogbemudia, and the Council’s Vice Chairman, Hon Frank Osawe, were on Friday impeached by the legislative arm, while Hon Kelvin Eguakun, leader of the council legislative arm was sworn in as acting chairman.

Ogbemudia, who is the daughter of the former administrator of Midwestern region, became the first victim among the 18 LG bosses as she was impeached on four charges of alleged abuse of office, financial misappropriation, unlawful withholding of statutory allowances of members and budget padding.

The motion for the impeachment was moved by Hon Nosakhare Isiegbuwa and seconded by Hon Stella Ogida Osagioduwa.

The impeachment proceedings were formally documented in the Edo State government Gazette, notifying the affected officials of the initiation of impeachment proceedings in line with the Edo LG Bye-law on Pro-Action Notices, Legislative Privileges, and Impeachment Procedures for Elected Council Officials 2024.

Sequel to the impeachment of council chairman and her vice chairman, the legislative council had suspended its leadership; Hon Bosede Omokaro (Leader), Hon Iwinosa Enabulele (Majority Leader), and Amb. Elliot Inneh Enni (Chief Whip).

The motion for the suspension was passed by five members of the council, with one member absent.

Subsequently, the new leadership with Hon Eguakun as Leader acted swiftly upon receiving a signed petition from four Council members calling for the removal of the local government chairman and vice chairman.

Among the issues that culminated in the change of leadership in the council include the legislative leadership’s inability to collaborate effectively with the local government chairmen, particularly in ensuring timely payment of salaries.

Specifically, the two-month delay in councillors’ salaries was seen as a politically motivated act aimed at coercing members into submission.

Upon resumption of plenary on Friday, December 27, Hon Eguakun informed the House of the report submitted by the 7- man panel appointed to probe the allegations of gross misconduct against the Chairman and Vice Chairman, which found them guilty of all the allegations.

In a unanimous voice vote, the Chairman and Vice Chairman were impeached from office by the Councillors.

