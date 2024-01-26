Edo Lauds NAHCON for Extension of 2024 Hajj Payment

The Edo State Government has expressed appreciation to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the extension of the payment deadline for the 2024 Hajj to January 31. The Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua while addressing a group in his office in Benin City recently thanks NAHCON for the opportunity. Commending NAHCON for their collaborative efforts, the Chairman highlighted the significance of this extension, emphasizing its positive impact on the intending pilgrims in Edo State.

He noted that the decision to extend the deadline was aimed at accommodating the diverse needs of individuals preparing for the pilgrimage, ensuring a more inclusive and accessible process. According to him, “the success of this initiative lies in its ability to provide aspiring pilgrims with additional time to complete their financial obligations without unnecessary pressure. Be- fore this extension, there was pressure from our intending pilgrims.

They were worried. “We are very happy with the development. I can tell you that it was a success because, we have recorded an appreciable progress in the payment and preparation for the journey “The collaborative approach between the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and NAHCON exemplifies effective coordination in addressing the needs of the Muslim community in this state” Oyarekhua noted.

As the deadline now extends to January 31, many intending pilgrims in Edo State have expressed relief and gratitude for the considerate decision, allowing them ample time to complete their payments and secure their places for the sacred Hajj journey in 2024. This positive outcome reinforces the commitment of both local and national entities to ensuring a seamless and inclusive pilgrimage experience for all participants.