Edo Lady Sets To Break Guinness Record With 200-Hour Read-A-Thon

Edo State lady simply identified as Angel Asein Osariemenhas announced her plan to embark on a 200-hour “Longest read-aloud marathon by an individual” for the Guinness World.

Osariemen envisions that this event will provide a unique opportunity for her to inspire individuals to explore the world of literature, especially Benin literature and cultural heritage.

Genius Hub, the organisation responsible for the event to hold at the Edo State Library, Edo State Secretariat Complex, Benin City from February 23 to March 3, 2024, said it is committed to nurturing and overseeing talent growth, in accordance with Osariemen’s aspiration to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including quality education, gender equality, economic growth, among others.

The organisation also made known that it has generously provided assistance without seeking any financial benefit from Osariemen, emphasising that one of the strategic thrusts of the programme was to stimulate a reading habit among students and Edo citizens, as more than 60 per cent of the literary work to be read by Osariemen are based on Benin history and the Benin cultural heritage thus promoting Benin art and culture to a global audience.

Genius Hub’s Founder and Chief innovation officer, Isimeme Whyte, said she is passionate about Osariemen’s Guinness World Record attempt, emphasising the significant impact of this initiative in advancing the achievement of the SDG through literacy.

She indicated that the 200-hour read-a-thon will feature continuous reading sessions covering carefully curated themes on the Benin history and cultural heritage, migration, human trafficking, climate change, etc

Also, Osariemen has carefully curated books that are centred around the themes for the attempt as the read-a-thon is a journey of discovery, enlightenment, and inspiration, as it retells the Edo story and the propagation of the dignity and rich cultural heritage of the Edo people to a global audience.

She added that under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Edo State’s Government donated the sum of ten million Naira towards the success of the read-a-thon.

Osariemen’s vision was supported by a few Edo state aristocrats including Betsy Obaseki, First Lady of Edo state. Joan Osa-Oviawe, commissioner for Education. Uyi Jennifer Oduwa-Malaka, commissioner for Arts, Culture and Greg Ogbeifun, the MD/CEO of Starz Marine and Engineering Limited, and Chairman of Starz Investments Company Limited.

In addition, the Edo State Ministry of Education through its EdoBest programme also launched the Book and Art Festival with the maiden theme “Every Child a Reading Champion”.