Edo Killings: Swiftly Bring Perpetrators To Justice – Agba

The President of the Edo Community in Kano State, Patrick Agba, has condemned the brutal killing of 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State.

The victims, who were predominantly hunters from northern Nigeria, were ambushed by a vigilante group and armed youths on March 27, 2025.

Agba described the incident as “Condemnable and unfortunate,” expressed solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Edo State Governor in condemning the barbaric act.

He called for swift justice, stressing that the culprits must be held accountable without delay.

The Edo Community in Kano also extended its condolences to the Kano State Government, the families of the victims, and the general public.

Agba emphasized that Edo people are peace-loving and do not support acts of violence or jungle justice.

Since its occurrence, the incident has led to outrage, with many condemning the brutal killings.

The police have arrested 14 suspects in connection with the attack, and investigations are ongoing.

The Kano State Government has also denounced the killings, calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

The government urged President Tinubu and the Edo State Governor to ensure that the perpetrators face swift prosecution.

As the investigation continues, the Edo Community in Kano has reiterated its commitment to peace and justice.

Agba called on authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.

Sarki Edo in Kano, Fred Akhigbe also condemned the attack, saying that Edo people are known for their peaceful coexistence with others, regardless of background.

“We see this attack as an affront to the unity of our country. It is illegal and must be condemned.

“We call on the government to ensure justice is served accordingly.”

The Sarki Edo and the Edo Community President commended President Tinubu and Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for their swift response to the incident.

They expressed confidence that their leadership would help maintain peace and harmony among Nigerians.

